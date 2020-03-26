Take out doesn't have to be boring

Here are some out of the ordinary options from local restaurants for curbside pickup, delivery and take out. For more ideas, the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce has compiled this list: wausauchamber.com/dining-options

CIAO

Craving pasta made from scratch? Ciao is offering curbside pickup and delivery Wed.-Sat. every week! Just call 715-298-2004 with your order and payment and we'll bring it to your car or doorstep. All wine is 20% off with your order.

Open 4-8 pm. View full carryout menu and wine list at ciaowausau.com and find us on Facebook.

Benvenuto's City Grill

A lot of people have been asking if we'll be offering our Beer Battered Fish Fry Friday, and the answer is ABSOLUTELY! Deep fried shrimp and grilled salmon are also available. Place your order by calling 715-848-2900. Available for curbside pickup and delivery.

Carry-out hours: Mon.-Sat. noon-7 pm; Sun. 4-7 pm. Find us at benvenutos.com and on Facebook.

319 Bistro

Looking for a delicious lunch spot offering soup, salads, sandwiches and more? Look no further. Enjoy our daily specials and menu items, all available for take out. If you're in a hurry, call ahead at 715-574-8179 and we'll have your order ready at the pick-up window.

Open Mon.-Fri. 11 am-3 pm. Find us on Facebook.

180 Cuts

Healthy, made simple. Our market offers low calorie meals already cooked and ready to go. Find steak, chicken, salmon, and turkey. Other items include protein pancake mix, healthy snacks, and our very popular cauliflower crust pizza. We're now taking call-ahead orders. Call or text 715-571-0577 to prepay and we'll have your groceries set outside or delivered to your vehicle.

New temporary hours: Mon.-Fri. 7 am-6:30 pm; Sat. noon-4 pm. Find them on Facebook

Country Fresh Meats

We're sending the amazing food from our retail store directly to your Wisconsin home! Our care packages range from breakfast bundles, to steak boxes, variety bundles and much more. Order at 715-359-1311 ext. 1007 option 1 or info@countryfreshmeats.com.

Orders shipped Mon.-Thurs. Find details at countryfreshmeats.com and on Facebook