SHOP LOCAL for the HOLIDAYS!

Support your community by choosing locally owned businesses. Here are some great options around Wausau. See City Pages every Thursday for more and click here for the full online feature.

Your hometown destination for hunting, hiking, and outdoor footwear and clothing. Family owned and operated for over 80 years. High quality hats, socks, mittens. Slippers! Blankets! Plus tons of outer wear and clothing layers. Your men’s BIG & TALL headquarters. Plus women’s and kids!

FOR THE MAN WHO HAS EVERYTHING: How about a fur mountain man hat made from raccoon, coyote, fox (and the occasional skunk!).

1002 S. Third Avenue, Wausau • 715.842.0928 • Mon.–Fri. 9 am to 6 pm • Sat. 9 am to 3 pm • www.baesemanshoes.com • On Facebook

VINO LATTE, Wausau & Weston

Hundreds of wines for anyone on your list. Give the gift of a monthly wine club membership. Gift cards. Gourmet cheese and sausages for a gift basket or charcuterie board. With so much to offer, you’ll need to stop in and see everything! Serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and coffee. Two locations:

Vino Latte Wausau • 3309 Terrace Ct. • 715.849.9787

Vino Latte Weston • 4204 Schofield Ave. • 715.298.9300

Mon.–Fri. 6 am to 8 pm •Sat. 7:30 am to 4 pm • Sun. 9 am to 3 pm • www.vino-latte.com • On Facebook-Wausau • On Facebook-Weston

Great selection of Badger & Packer merchandise including bags, head-covers, towels, ball marks, and divot repair tools. Also drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, iron sets, wedges, and putters. Looking for other clothing, gloves, or headwear? We have that, too.

OPENING TUESDAY, NOV. 28

903 Grand Ave. Suite B, Rothschild (Buska & Buska building) • Tues.–Fri. 10 am to 6 pm • Sat. 9 am to 5 pm • 715.581.2646 • www.bucksgolfshop.com • On Facebook

COUNTRY FRESH MEATS, Weston

GIFT BOXES!

Featuring our Homemade Sausages, Wisconsin Cheeses, Maple Syrup, Jerky and more! We'll ship for you! Order by Dec. 16 to ensure delivery by Christmas Day. Order online at countryfreshmeats.com, order in person, or call.

Country Fresh Meats has been a family owned business since 1980. We specialize in products that are Old World style, minimally processed, naturally smoked (with real wood chips, not liquid smoke), and stuffed into natural casings. We pride ourselves in the quality ingredients that we use in our products.

9902 Weston Ave., Weston • 715-359-1311 • 3 miles east of Wausau on Hwy 29, Exit 177 (South Hwy J). Mon-Wed 8-5 pm • Thurs 8-7 pm • Fri 8-5 pm • Sat 8-3 pm • www.countryfreshmeats.com • On Facebook

CENTER FOR THE VISUAL ARTS GIFT SHOP, Downtown Wausau

SO MANY BEAUTIFUL THINGS! Visit us in the Third Street Lifestyle Center (Washington Square) to find the PERFECT gift! Functional ceramics, cards & ornaments, jewelry, mittens, and other beautiful delights created by 80+ local and regional artists. Your purchase supports both artists and the Center for the Visual Arts, the nonprofit organization and gallery since 1982.

300 Third St., downtown Wausau • 715.298.9190 • Holiday hours thru Dec. 23: Mon. noon to 5 pm • Tues.–Wed. 10 am to 5 pm • Thurs.–Fri. 10 am to 6 pm • Sat. 10 am to 4 pm • www.cvawausau.org • On Facebook

ANA'S SEWING STUDIO, Rib Mountain

Materials and equipment to make your projects comes to life. Fabric, thread, notions, patterns, embroidery designs, education/support and of course machine repair on site by factory-trained repair technicians (our owner, Ana, is one of these repair techs!) All your questions are answered by someone who knows sewing literally inside and out.

New store at 4504 Rib Mountain Dr., Wausau • 715.355.1511 • Mon.–Wed. & Fri. 10 am to 5 pm • Thurs. 10 am to 7 pm • Sat. 10 am to 4 pm • www.anasewstudio.com • On Facebook

GRAND THEATER, Downtown Wausau

Give the gift of EXCITEMENT and support the local arts scene with a night at the theater! Gift certificates available in any amount and can be used for any event presented by the Performing Arts Foundation* (not third-party booked shows renting the facility). Call the PAF Ticket Office for more information or click here to purchase online.

715.842.0988 • www.grandtheater.org • On Facebook

to benefit Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area

8 PM SATURDAY, JAN. 27, 2018 • Convention & Expo Center (Cedar Creek), Rothschild

One of the most fun and beloved fundraising events in Wausau! It’s been known to sell out so get tickets NOW for yourself or as a gift. Wine tasting and beer, gourmet food, fabulous auction items. Live jazz by John Greiner Quartet, followed by party dance tunes by String Cheese. Tickets available starting Nov. 27.