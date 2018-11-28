SHOP LOCAL for the HOLIDAYS!

Need gift ideas? Seasonal items or services for yourself?

Support your community by choosing locally owned businesses. Here are some great options around Wausau. See City Pages every Thursday for more!

Style is always in season here. We offer beautiful fashion pieces and accessories to accommodate all women regardless of age, shape and style. We want to help you build a wardrobe to express the wonderfully unique you.You'll find an array of causal and dressy clothing, hand bags, jewelry, shoes, bath products and outerwear. Want to mix and match? Look no further with our fun prints and expressive styles.

300 N. Third St., downtown Wausau • 715.842.8038 • Mon.–Fri. 10 am to 5:30 pm • Sat. 10 am to 4 pm • www.isaacapparel.com • On Facebook

BLACKASH URBAN GOODS AND CLOTHING, Downtown Wausau

You'll love our chic and contemporary women's clothing at affordable prices. We also offer unique accessories and novelty gifts perfect for this holiday season. Find bath bombs, colorful wallets, candles, Love Your Melon hats, Then & Now Art puzzles and so much more.

328 Washington St., downtown Wausau • 715.298.9918 • Tues.–Sat. 11 am to 6 pm • Sun. 11 am to 4 pm • www.rubyribbon.com/BLACKASH • On Facebook

Upgrade your 2019 game with our great selection of Badger, Packer and Brewer merchandise including bags, head-covers, towels, ball marks, and divot repair tools. Also drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, iron sets, wedges, and putters. Looking for other clothing, gloves, or headwear? We have that, too.

903 Grand Ave. Suite C8, Rothschild (Buska & Buska building) • 715.581.2646 • Tues.–Fri. 10 am to 6 pm • Sat. 9 am to 5 pm • www.bucksgolfshop.com • On Facebook

ANA'S SEWING STUDIO, Rib Mountain

Materials and equipment to make your projects comes to life. Fabric, thread, notions, patterns, embroidery designs, education/support and of course machine repair on site by factory-trained repair technicians (our owner, Ana, is one of these repair techs!) All your questions are answered by someone who knows sewing literally inside and out.

4504 Rib Mountain Dr., Wausau • 715.355.1511 • Mon.–Wed. & Fri. 10 am to 5 pm • Thurs. 10 am to 7 pm • Sat. 10 am to 4 pm • www.anasewstudio.com • On Facebook

NICE AS NEW, Wausau & Stevens Point

Stay warm as the weather gets colder with sweaters, scarves, outerwear, snow pants, and boots for the everyone in your family. Get ready for the holidays and deck your house with our holiday decor. We've also got you covered with festive holiday clothes and accessories. Our inventory changes daily, so shop often because you won't find our clothing anywhere else!

2400 Rib Mountain Dr., Wausau • 715-845-3328 • Sun. 11 am to 5 pm • Mon.-Sat. 10 am to 6 pm • www.niceasnew.com • On Facebook • 24 Park Ridge Dr., Stevens Point • 715-342-1375 • Sun. 11 am to 4 pm • Mon.-Fri. 10 am to 6 pm • Sat. 10 am to 5 pm

CENTER FOR THE VISUAL ARTS GIFT SHOP, Downtown Wausau

SO MANY BEAUTIFUL THINGS! Visit us in the Third Street Lifestyle Center (Washington Square) to find the perfect gift! We have functional ceramics, cards & ornaments, jewelry, mittens, and other beautiful delights created by 80+ local and regional artists. Your purchase supports both artists and the Center for the Visual Arts, the nonprofit organization and gallery since 1982.

300 Third St., downtown Wausau • 715.298.9190 • Mon. noon to 5 pm • Tues.–Wed. 10 am to 5 pm • Thurs.–Fri. 10 am to 6 pm • Sat. 10 am to 4 pm • www.cvawausau.org • On Facebook

Find an array of affordable and quality clothing, shoes and ties for men. From college to the boardroom, for work or fun, we’ll help you find a suit that fits your style and budget. Free basic alterations are included with the purchase of tailorable suits, sports coats and dress pants. Also find gift cards in any denomination up to $500. These cards do not expire and are refillable, making them a perfect gift for the men in your life.

350 N. Third St., downtown Wausau • 715.842.9520 • Mon.–Wed. 9:30 am to 5:30 pm • Thurs.–Fri. 9:30 am to 7 pm • Sat. 9:30 am to 5 pm • www.campbellhaines.com • On Facebook

MERLE NORMAN, Downtown Wausau

Give the gift of beauty and relaxation this holiday season. Our leading brand offers personalized service with complimentary makeovers, express facials, foundations checks or skin care assessment. We are also your go-to source for the finest cosmetics and skin care products. Spa services available include manicures, pedicures, spa facials, massage, waxing and wig consultations.