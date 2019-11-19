SHOP LOCAL for the HOLIDAYS!

Need gift ideas? Seasonal items or services for yourself?

Support your community by choosing locally owned businesses. Here are some great options around Wausau. See City Pages every Thursday for more!

Upgrade your game for 2020. We have a great selection of merchandise including bags, head-covers, towels, ball marks, and divot repair tools. Also drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, iron sets, wedges, and putters. Looking for clothing, gloves, or headwear? We have that, too.

903 Grand Ave. Suite C8, Rothschild (Buska & Buska building) • Wed.–Fri. noon to 6 pm • Sat. 9 am to 5 pm • 715.581.2646 • www.bucksgolfshop.com • On Facebook

EVOLUTIONS IN DESIGN, downtown Wausau

Find holiday magic here. At our gift and flower shop, you'll see beautiful holiday gift items such as decorative pottery, ornaments, art by local artists, antique furniture, home accessories, jewelry and so much more. Around every corner of our store is another surprise and we'll be shocked if you don't find something that catches your eye.

626 Third St., Wausau • Mon.–Fri. 8 am to 6 pm • Sat. 9 am to 4 • Sun. 11 am to 3 pm • 715.849.2586 • www.evolutionsindesign.com • On Facebook

CENTER FOR THE VISUAL ARTS GIFT SHOP, downtown Wausau

SO MANY BEAUTIFUL THINGS! Visit us in the Third Street Lifestyle Center (Washington Square) to find the perfect gift! We have functional ceramics, cards & ornaments, jewelry, mittens, and other beautiful delights created by 55+ local and regional artists. Your purchase supports both artists and the Center for the Visual Arts, the nonprofit organization and gallery since 1982.

300 Third St., downtown Wausau • 715.842.4545 • Tues.–Fri. 10 am to 5 pm • Sat. 10 am to 4 pm • www.cvawausau.org • On Facebook