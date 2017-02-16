RED EYE owners to buy PATINA

Patina Coffeehouse is being sold to the owners of Red Eye Brewing Co., the popular brewpub located next door to Patina on Washington Street, just east of downtown Wausau. Patina’s current owner Lisa Ocker says she is moving out of the area to pursue other opportunities. Patina will remain a coffee shop, but under different ownership, Ocker says.

Patina set itself apart by focusing on organic and healthy food such as homemade protein bars and homemade kombucha, along with gluten-free products. “I've been humbled by the appreciation the community has shown for Patina Coffeehouse,” Ocker says.

Red Eye owner Kevin Eichelberger already has been working behind the Patina counter and training staff. “We love what she has done for the neighborhood and for the community,” he says.