REGIS to CLOSE after 34 years

Regis Hair Salon, located in the Younkers wing of the Wausau Center since the mall opened in 1983, will close next month, according to a sign on the storefront.

The store will close Jan. 15, and is currently holding a sale in order to clear out merchandise.

The move comes after Mid-American Asset Management took over operations at the mall, from flailing mall company CBL Properties and Associates. Mid-America has taken a more proactive approach to running the mall, working on promotions and advertisement and holding events at the mall, says Interim Community Development Director Christian Schock.