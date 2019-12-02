SHOP LOCAL for the HOLIDAYS!

Need gift ideas? Seasonal items or services for yourself?

Support your community by choosing locally owned businesses. Here are some great options around Wausau. See City Pages every Thursday for more!

Upgrade your game for 2020. We have a great selection of merchandise including bags, head-covers, towels, ball marks, and divot repair tools. Also drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, iron sets, wedges, and putters. Looking for clothing, gloves, or headwear? We have that, too. See our special BUCK BUCK offer in City Pages for extra savings.

903 Grand Ave. Suite C8, Rothschild (Buska & Buska building) • Tues.–Fri. 10 am to 6 pm • Sat. 9 am to 5 pm • 715.581.2646 • www.bucksgolfshop.com • On Facebook

EVOLUTIONS IN DESIGN, downtown Wausau

Find holiday magic here. At our gift and flower shop, you'll see beautiful holiday gift items such as decorative pottery, ornaments, art by local artists, antique furniture, home accessories, jewelry and so much more. Around every corner of our store is another surprise and we'll be shocked if you don't find something that catches your eye.

626 Third St., Wausau • Mon.–Fri. 8 am to 6 pm • Sat. 9 am to 4 • Sun. 11 am to 3 pm • 715.849.2586 • www.evolutionsindesign.com • On Facebook

CAMPBELL HAINES, downtown Wausau

This Christmas wrap him up in something warm. Do your holiday shopping here for all the men on your list. Campbell Haines is a LOCAL store for guys who love clothes. Everything from exquisite suits to sweaters and well-crafted casual wear. Fit, quality and personalized attention are a priority. Gift cards available.

350 N. Third St., downtown Wausau • Mon.–Wed. 9:30 am to 5:30 pm • Thurs.–Fri. 9:30 am to 7 pm • Sat. 9:30 am to 5 pm • 715.842.9520 · www.campbellhaines.com • On Facebook

LA PRIMA DELI, downtown Wausau

From family meals to office parties, think of La Prima Deli for your festive gathering. You'll find made-from-scratch cookies, desserts, and holiday treats along with entrees, sandwiches, soups, and side-dishes lovingly prepared in our kitchen with only the finest ingredients. Rushing around over the season? Grab an entrée to take home! Gift cards available.

529 Third St., downtown Wausau · Mon.-Fri. 7 am-6 pm · Sat. 8 am-4 pm · Sun. 9 am-1:30 pm · 715.848.1260 · www.laprimawausau.com · On Facebook

NICE AS NEW, Rib Mountain and Stevens Point

Stay warm as the weather gets colder with sweaters, scarves, outerwear, snow pants, and boots for the everyone in your family. Get ready for the holidays and deck your house with our holiday decor. We've also got you covered with festive holiday clothes and accessories. Shop often because you won't find our clothing anywhere else!

2400 Rib Mountain Dr., Wausau • Sun. 11 am to 5 pm • Mon.-Sat. 10 am to 6 pm • 715.845.3328 • 24 Park Ridge Dr., Stevens Point • Sun. 11 am to 4 pm • Mon.-Fri. 10 am to 6 pm • Sat. 10 am to 5 pm · 715-342-1375 •· www.niceasnew.com • On Facebook

DOWNTOWN GROCERY, downtown Wausau

We offer 100% certified organic fresh fruits & vegetables sourced locally whenever possible, an old-fashioned grocery store, a community gathering place, and a kitchen & bakeshop. For your holiday party, discover our Bottle Shop for a unique selection of beer, cider, mead, wine, and the “Spirits of the Great Lakes” with whiskey, vodka, gin, and more from the Upper Midwest. Have fun & create a “custom six pack” of beer or cider.

607 N. Third St., downtown Wausau · Mon.-Sat. 9 am-8 pm · Sun. 11 am-5 pm. 715-848-9800 · www.downtowngrocery.com · On Facebook

We're a boutique for hip chicks and your home for the latest fashions and the season's hottest styles. From clothing and shoes to handbags and jewelry, we have the perfect gifts for the fashionista in your life. If you're shopping for an outfit for a particular event or lifestyle, we take time to shop with you, to help you look your very best, whatever the occasion!

620 N. Third St., downtown Wausau · Mon.-Wed. & Sat. 10 am-6 pm · Thurs.-Fri. 10 am-7 pm · Sun. 11 am-3 pm · 715-359-8487 · www.shopnicoles.com · On Facebook

Our menu is locally sourced and many of our dishes are prepared with a variety of locally crafted beers. Wash your meal down with a hand-crafted old fashioned or enjoy on of our extensive 48 draft beers. Gift certificates from us our the perfect gift for the foodie in your life. Lunch, dinner or late night...there's never a bad time to warm up with our northern hospitality.

1239 Schofield Ave, Schofield • 715.241.7665 • Mon.–Wed. 11 am to midnight • Thurs.–Sat. 11 am to 2 am • Sun. 11 am to 9 pm • www.sconnis.com • On Facebook

CENTER FOR THE VISUAL ARTS GIFT SHOP, downtown Wausau

SO MANY BEAUTIFUL THINGS! Visit us in the Third Street Lifestyle Center (Washington Square) to find the perfect gift! We have functional ceramics, cards & ornaments, jewelry, mittens, and other beautiful delights created by 55+ local and regional artists. Your purchase supports both artists and the Center for the Visual Arts, the nonprofit organization and gallery since 1982.

300 Third St., downtown Wausau in the Third Street Lifestyle Center, Suite 108 • Tues.-Fri. 10 am to 5 pm • Sat. 10 am to 4 pm · 715.842.4545 • www.cvawausau.org • On Facebook