SHOP LOCAL for the HOLIDAYS!

VINO LATTE, Wausau & Weston

× Expand Ron Glaman/Ronzai Photography

Hundreds of wines for anyone on your list. Give the gift of a monthly wine club membership. Gift cards. Gourmet cheese and sausages for a gift basket or charcuterie board. With so much to offer, you’ll need to stop in and see everything! Serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and coffee. Two locations:

Vino Latte Wausau • 3309 Terrace Ct. • 715.849.9787

Vino Latte Weston • 4204 Schofield Ave. • 715.298.9300

Mon.–Fri. 6 am to 8 pm •Sat. 7:30 am to 4 pm • Sun. 9 am to 3 pm • www.vino-latte.com • On Facebook-Wausau • On Facebook-Weston

Great selection of Badger & Packer merchandise including bags, head-covers, towels, ball marks, and divot repair tools. Also drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, iron sets, wedges, and putters. Looking for other clothing, gloves, or headwear? We have that, too.

OPENING TUESDAY, NOV. 28

903 Grand Ave. Suite B, Rothschild (Buska & Buska building) • Tues.–Fri. 10 am to 6 pm • Sat. 9 am to 5 pm • 715.581.2646 • www.bucksgolfshop.com • On Facebook

ANA'S SEWING STUDIO, Rib Mountain

Materials and equipment to make your projects comes to life. Fabric, thread, notions, patterns, embroidery designs, education/support and of course machine repair on site by factory-trained repair technicians (our owner, Ana, is one of these repair techs!) All your questions are answered by someone who knows sewing literally inside and out.

New store at 4504 Rib Mountain Dr., Wausau • 715.355.1511 • Mon.–Wed. & Fri. 10 am to 5 pm • Thurs. 10 am to 7 pm • Sat. 10 am to 4 pm • www.anasewstudio.com • On Facebook

to benefit Boys & Girls Club of the Wausau Area

8 PM SATURDAY, JAN. 27, 2018 • Convention & Expo Center (Cedar Creek), Rothschild

One of the most fun and beloved fundraising events in Wausau! It’s been known to sell out so get tickets NOW for yourself or as a gift. Wine tasting and beer, gourmet food, fabulous auction items. Live jazz by John Greiner Quartet, followed by party dance tunes by String Cheese. Tickets available now!

www.bgclub.com • 715.845.2582 • On Facebook