SHOP LOCAL for the HOLIDAYS!

GRAND THEATER, Downtown Wausau

× Expand 3 Redneck Tenors, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018

Give the gift of EXCITEMENT and support the local arts scene with a night at the theater! Gift certificates available in any amount and can be used for any event presented by the Performing Arts Foundation* (not third-party booked shows renting the facility). Call the PAF Ticket Office for more information or click here to purchase online.

715.842.0988 • www.grandtheater.org • On Facebook

Your hometown destination for hunting, hiking, and outdoor footwear and clothing. Family owned and operated for over 80 years. High quality hats, socks, mittens. Slippers! Blankets! Plus tons of outer wear and clothing layers. Your men’s BIG & TALL headquarters. Plus women’s and kids!

FOR THE MAN WHO HAS EVERYTHING: How about a fur mountain man hat made from raccoon, coyote, fox (and the occasional skunk!).

FREE PARKING AT THE DOOR • FREE GIFT WRAPPING

1002 S. Third Avenue, Wausau • 715.842.0928 • Mon.–Fri. 9 am to 6 pm • Sat. 9 am to 3 pm • www.baesemanshoes.com • On Facebook

COUNTRY FRESH MEATS, Weston

GIFT BOXES!

Featuring our Homemade Sausages, Wisconsin Cheeses, Maple Syrup, Jerky and more! We'll ship for you! Order by Dec. 16 to ensure delivery by Christmas Day. Order online at countryfreshmeats.com, order in person, or call.

Country Fresh Meats has been a family owned business since 1980. We specialize in products that are Old World style, minimally processed, naturally smoked (with real wood chips, not liquid smoke), and stuffed into natural casings. We pride ourselves in the quality ingredients that we use in our products.

9902 Weston Ave., Weston • 715-359-1311 • 3 miles east of Wausau on Hwy 29, Exit 177 (South Hwy J). Mon-Wed 8-5 pm • Thurs 8-7 pm • Fri 8-5 pm • Sat 8-3 pm • www.countryfreshmeats.com • On Facebook

Great selection of Badger & Packer merchandise including bags, head-covers, towels, ball marks, and divot repair tools. Also drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, iron sets, wedges, and putters. Looking for other clothing, gloves, or headwear? We have that, too.

OPENED TUESDAY, NOV. 28!

903 Grand Ave. Suite B, Rothschild (Buska & Buska building) • Tues.–Fri. 10 am to 6 pm • Sat. 9 am to 5 pm • 715.581.2646 • www.bucksgolfshop.com • On Facebook