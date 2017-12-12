SHOP LOCAL for the HOLIDAYS!

Need gift ideas? Seasonal items or services for yourself?

Support your community by choosing locally owned businesses. Here are some great options around Wausau. See City Pages every Thursday for more!

VINO LATTE, Wausau & Weston

Hundreds of wines for anyone on your list. Give the gift of a monthly wine club membership. Gift cards. Gourmet cheese and sausages for a gift basket or charcuterie board. With so much to offer, you’ll need to stop in and see everything! Serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and coffee. Two locations:

Vino Latte Wausau • 3309 Terrace Ct. • 715.849.9787

Vino Latte Weston • 4204 Schofield Ave. • 715.298.9300

Mon.–Fri. 6 am to 8 pm •Sat. 7:30 am to 4 pm • Sun. 9 am to 3 pm • www.vino-latte.com • On Facebook-Wausau • On Facebook-Weston

ANA'S SEWING STUDIO, Rib Mountain

Materials and equipment to make your projects comes to life. Fabric, thread, notions, patterns, embroidery designs, education/support and of course machine repair on site by factory-trained repair technicians (our owner, Ana, is one of these repair techs!) All your questions are answered by someone who knows sewing literally inside and out.

New store at 4504 Rib Mountain Dr., Wausau • 715.355.1511 • Mon.–Wed. & Fri. 10 am to 5 pm • Thurs. 10 am to 7 pm • Sat. 10 am to 4 pm • www.anasewstudio.com • On Facebook

CENTER FOR THE VISUAL ARTS GIFT SHOP, Downtown Wausau

SO MANY BEAUTIFUL THINGS! Visit us in the Third Street Lifestyle Center (Washington Square) to find the PERFECT gift! Functional ceramics, cards & ornaments, jewelry, mittens, and other beautiful delights created by 80+ local and regional artists. Your purchase supports both artists and the Center for the Visual Arts, the nonprofit organization and gallery since 1982.

300 Third St., downtown Wausau • 715.298.9190 • Holiday hours thru Dec. 23: Mon. noon to 5 pm • Tues.–Wed. 10 am to 5 pm • Thurs.–Fri. 10 am to 6 pm • Sat. 10 am to 4 pm • www.cvawausau.org • On Facebook