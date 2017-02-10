SWEETS on THIRD reopens

Readers missing their chocolate fix should rejoice. Sweets on Third has re-opened after more than a year on hiatus.

New owner Valerie Charneski has plenty of changes in store, but probably the biggest is making the shop a fancy coffee center for downtown Wausau.

In addition to serving espresso drinks — mochas, lattes, Americanos — Charneski plans to offer several different types of coffee-making devices such as slow drip filters and French press pots.

Sweets on Third closed after a fire ravaged the adjacent Downtown Grocery building in September 2015. Smoke damage prevented Sweets on Third from reopening until now. The recent demolition of much of Downtown Grocery, to prepare for its renovation, allowed Sweets on Third business to resume business under its new owner, in its familiar location.