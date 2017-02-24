UPDATE: Crostini OPENING pushed to MARCH

Crostini Bar in downtown Wausau will likely not open until March, the bar’s owners say.

That’s what owner Troy Davis, told the city’s Public Health and Safety Committee Feb. 20. Construction proved to be more complicated than initially thought. The committee granted a 90-day extension of the bar’s liquor license, which Crostini had competed for last year with several other businesses including Wausau on the Water and Masa Sushi Grill & Bar. Initially all three were supposed to be open by Dec. 15 in their application for the license, and none hit that target date, said committee chair Lisa Rasmussen.

Crostini, being constructed in the former St. Clare’s Menswear location on Third Street, will focus on tapas-style crostini sandwiches, along with Wisconsin craft beer and wine.