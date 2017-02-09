PERMANENT Urban Street Bistro SITE?

Food truck and caterer Urban Street Bistro is considering the former West Side Battery building for a restaurant.

Urban Street Bistro owner Clint Schultz announced at the local crowd-sourcing event Wausau SOUP on Feb. 2 that he had toured the building and that the next step for his business would be to build a restaurant at the location.

West Side Battery closed in September and the city bought the building as part of a redevelopment effort around that high-profile area at the intersection of Stewart and First avenues.

The city already had purchased the adjacent property, the site of the now-demolished L&S Printing. The city put out an official request for proposals Feb. 2 for the building. Wausau Makerspace, a proposed shared hub for tech, design or art ideas, won the Wausau SOUP crowd-funding contest and also has expressed interest in the building.