URBAN STREET BISTRO looks to open RESTAURANT in vacant Westside Battery building

The former Westside Battery building at First and Stewart avenues in Wausau would become an Urban Street Bistro restaurant next year, under a plan released by the city of Wausau March 8.

The restaurant was the only response to a request for proposals by Wausau to redevelop the now city-owned vacant brick building. Urban Street Bistro owner Clint Schultz already had announced at a Wausau SOUP crowd-funding event that he was looking at the building. He said a restaurant was the next logical step for his popular food truck business, which operates at public events and caters to private parties.

The restaurant would seat 99 people and be open six days per week, with live music on the weekends. The site would also become the temporary home of the Wausau Winter Farmers Market, currently housed in the county building at 212 River Drive. It would employ 12-14 employees and more than 30 part-time workers.

Urban Street Bistro started five years ago and has grown to four full-time employees and several part-time workers, Schultz says in his proposal.

Included in the plan is an outside patio overlooking the river and a mini greenhouse.

The project is estimated to cost $550,000-$600,000 to build and would take about 12 months once the proposal is finalized. Urban Street Bistro would buy the building for $225,000. The restaurant is asking for a $100,000 commercial loan and a $150,000 MCDEVCO commercial equipment loan as part of its proposal.

The city’s finance and economic development committees will consider the proposal on March 14.