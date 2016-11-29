WHERE TO GO for the PERFECT Christmas tree

Cutting your own Christmas tree is a longstanding holiday tradition for many families. Here is your guide to tree farms in the area, along with the types of trees they offer. (See codes below.)

Fritz’s Mountain

On Hwy. 64, 4 miles east of Merrill • Open Nov. 25–Dec. 18: Fri.–Sun. 9 am–4 pm. Wreaths, garland, baling. Free hot apple cider, candy canes, horse-drawn sleigh rides for tree-cutting customers Sat.–Sun. 715-536-8763, on Facebook • BF, FF

Benaszeski Tree Farm

R11803 Ringle Ave., 1 mile east of CTH J, Ringle • Open daily Nov. 25–Dec. 24: Weekdays 2:30 pm to dark, Sat.–Sun. 9 am to dark. 715-574-5825 • BF, BS, WS, FF

Holiday Creek Tree Farm

438 Hwy. 54 west, 3 miles west of Plover • Open daily Nov. 25 –Dec. 18 9 am–4 pm. On weekends, ride Tommy the Train and get a photo with Frosty. Trees shaken & wrapped. Wreaths, warming house with fire and refreshments. 715-341-2252, on Facebook • BF, FF

Budnik’s Tree Farm

South of Central Wis. Airport, 903 Balsam Road, Mosinee. Off Hwy. 51, exit 175 east • Open 8 am–4 pm Fri. Nov. 25, then Sat.-Sun through Dec. 24. Free cider and candy for kids. 715-693-2250 or 715-348-6188 • BF, FF, WS

Newby’s Evergreen Farms

2910 CTH J, 6 miles north of Hwy. 29. From Wausau, take CTH N east to J, then 2 miles north • Open Nov. 25–Dec. 18: Fri.–Sat. 9 am–5 pm, Sun. 10 am–5 pm. Trees, wreaths, garland, boughs, wagon rides, bonfire, warming house, free coffee and gift for children. Locally made crafts for sale. Handicap accessible. 715-574-7272 or 715-842-7271, newbysfarm.com • BF, FF, WP

Rainbow Valley Evergreens

7 miles north of Wausau on CTH K to Rainbow Drive, follow signs • Open Nov. 26–Dec. 18, Sat.– Sun. 8 am–4 pm. Cut your own, or you pick it and they cut it. Pre-cut available. 715-536-7665 or 715-536-2348 • BF, FF

Smiling John’s Christmas Trees

W3750 Center Road, 1.5 miles east of CTH W, Merrill • Open Nov. 25–Dec. 18 (subject to change) Fri.–Sun. 8 am to dusk. Wreaths, refreshments and photo opportunities. Shaking and baling. 715-536-3260, on Facebook • BF, FF, SP, CS

Valley Christmas Trees

N6438 Robin Road, 1 mile east of Wittenberg at Hwy. 29 & Robin Road • Open Sat. Nov. 26, then Sat.–Sun. Dec. 3–11, 9 am–4 pm. Choose and cut on 40 acres, walk or drive. Tree baler and tree shaker available. Handicap accessible. 715-253-2734 or 414-248-3524 • BF

CODES FOR TREES

BF Balsam Fir

BS Blue Spruce

CF Colorado Blue Spruce

CS Canaan Fir

FF Frasier Fir

SP Scotch Pine

WP White Pine

WS White Spruce

Highland Trees

6 miles northeast of Wausau on CTH WW, south on 33rd • Open Nov. 25–Dec. 24, Tues.-Sun. during daylight hours. Shaking and baling available. Wreaths, swags, garland and greens for purchase. Hay wagon rides on weekends for customers. Free cider and cookies. 715-675-7585, highlandtreeswausau.com, and on Facebook • BF, FF, WS, CF