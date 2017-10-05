Bliven hired as next police chief

× Expand Matt Gardner Bliven promoted Police Department Deputy Chief Ben Bliven (right) is congratulated by Police & Fire Commission Chairperson Bill Graef after Bliven was hired to be the next police chief.

Wausau Police Deputy Chief Ben Bliven just got promoted to be the new chief, starting in 2018. The city’s Police & Fire Commission officially hired Bliven for the post on Thursday, to replace current Chief Jeff Hardel, who is retiring from the force in February 2018

Bliven has been a member of Wausau PD for the last 17 years, and has worked his way up through the ranks, serving with the drug task force and as a lieutenant and captain before he was appointed deputy chief in December 2016.