Bliven hired as next police chief

Wausau Police Deputy Chief Ben Bliven just got promoted to be the new chief, starting in 2018. The city’s Police & Fire Commission officially hired Bliven for the post on Thursday, to replace current Chief Jeff Hardel, who is retiring from the force in February 2018

Bliven has been a member of Wausau PD for the last 17 years, and has worked his way up through the ranks, serving with the drug task force and as a lieutenant and captain before he was appointed deputy chief in December 2016.