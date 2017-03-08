City opens YARD WASTE site early, after windstorm

× Expand A large tree down over Washington Street in Wausau Wednesday morning, March 8.

The city of Wausau has temporarily opened up its yard waste site because of the high winds that wracked the area Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

Winds gusting at top speeds of nearly 60 miles per hour toppled trees and branches into yards across the metro area. The yard waste site, at the east end of Chellis Street, will be open 9am-5pm Thursday through Sunday, March 9-12.

The site officially opens for spring April 1. Regular hours are Wednesdays 9-8, and Saturday and Sunday 9-5.