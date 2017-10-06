Downtown theater no more

× Expand Micon Theater The Micon Theater in downtown Wausau is no more as representatives from Micon and the Wausau Center Mall were unable to strike a deal with each other Thursday that would allow the proposed theater in the former Sears building to move forward.

Representatives of the Wausau Center mall and Micon Cinemas met yesterday in Eau Claire and were unable to work out an agreement that would allow the construction of Micon’s proposed movie theater on the site of the former Sears building.

Sears was attached to the mall by a common wall, but the proposed theater would have been separated from Wausau Center by a small plaza. These construction and design details apparently have been the point of contention.

Wausau Mayor Robert Mielke and Economic Development Director Chris Schock attended the meeting yesterday afternoon to help get the theater project back on track, as it had undergone a number of delays this year. The city had purchased the vacant Sears building for $650,000 and would have given it to Micon for the project. The city council approved that deal in January, and the demolition of the Sears building was supposed to begin in the spring.

The city now is exploring other opportunities for the Sears building, and a may open up another round of development proposals.