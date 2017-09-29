Central Wisconsin Book Festival

FRI.-SAT. 9/29-30 | WAUSAU

Book lovers unite! The Marathon County Public Library has worked with several community partners including UW-Marathon County, Janke Book Store, and Barnes and Noble to bring a variety of authors and others to Wausau for readings, presentations and workshops for this first ever fest. The weekend features Wisconsin writers such as UW-Eau Claire professor B.J. Hollars, former Wisconsin Gov. Martin Schreiber, comic writer and artist Tim Seeley, mystery author Victoria Houston and more. The festival kicks off Friday with a live storytelling event, Fact or Fiction, in which the public is invited to participate. Details at mcpl.us, 715-261-7200.

Fact of Fiction: A Live Storytelling Event · Fri., UW Center for Civic Engagement, Wausau. Local storytellers read short stories and the audience guesses if it’s fact or fiction, with the winning stories being the two that “fake out” the most people. 7-9 pm.

Books Build Better Brains: Literacy and Early Brain and Child Development · Sat., Marathon Co. Library, Wausau. Dr. Dipesh Navsaria, assistant professor of pediatrics at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health and founding medical director of Reach Out and Read Wisconsin, discusses the importance of early literacy, key development, how toxic stress and early adversity can lead to lifelong issues. 9:30-10:30 am.

The Rise and Fall of Baseball and the University of Wisconsin · Sat., Janke Book Store, Wausau. Steven D. Schmitt, a former news and sports reporter for several Wisconsin newspapers and radio stations, talks about his book, A History of Badger Baseball, about baseball at the UW-Madison, which started in 1870 and ended in 1991. Q&A and signing follow. 10 am. 715-845-9648

Grouse Hunting with Author Mark Parman · Sat., Marathon Co. Library, Wausau. Author of A Grouse Hunter’s Almanac reads from book, answers questions. 11 am. 715-261-7200

Mistakes That Led Victoria Houston to a Life of Mystery Writing · Sat., Marathon Co. Library, Wausau. Mystery novelist shares the often-humorous tales of major mistakes that led her to writing, followed by Q&A. 1-2:30 pm

The Life of a Young Adult Author with Brittany Cavallaro · Sat., Marathon Co, Library, Wausau. Former Wisconsinite joins via Skype to talk about starting as a writer, what it’s like to write a series, techniques, and more, followed by Q&A. 1:30-2:30 pm

Flock Together: A Conversation About Extinct Birds & What They’ve Taught Us · Sat., Marathon Co. Library, Wausau. Presentation by author and UW-Eau Claire English professor BJ Hollars discussion book Flock Together: A Love Affair with Extinct Birds, and what we can do to save threatened species and ourselves. 2-3 pm

My Two Elaines: A Story of Alzheimer’s Care with Gov. Martin Schreiber · Sat., Janke Book Store, Wausau. Former Wisconsin governor reads from his book My Two Elaines: learning, coping, and surviving as an Alzheimer's caregiver and answers questions about the role of a caregiver. 3 pm. 715-845-9648

Comic Writer and Artist Tim Seeley · Sat., Marathon Co. Library, Wausau. This successful comic writer who grew up in the Wausau area talks about his work, including the planned movie adaptation of his acclaimed series Revival. 3-4:30 pm

Reading and Book Signing with Poet Mai Der Vang · Sat., UW Center for Civic Engagement, Wausau. Vang reads from debut collection of poems, Afterland, which won the Walt Whitman Award from the Academy of American Poets, followed by Q&A. 7-8:30 pm

