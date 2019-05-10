Concerts on the Square begins early!

× Expand The Charles Walker Band kicks off the series on Wednesday, June 5

The popular Wednesday night concert series in downtown Wausau kicks off this year on the first Wednesday in June — that’s two weeks earlier than usual, and that also means 12 shows instead of the typical 10.

The lineup again is a cool combination of genres, from funk and brass bands, to country, Celtic and bluegrass. It includes favorite regulars like Unity, Copper Box, and Johnny & The MoTones, plus several bands making their Concert on the Square debut.

In the past, these concerts began in late June, mainly because the weather in early June tends to be iffy. But there has been a demand for more concerts, both from the audience and sponsors, says Peter Valiska, board president of Wausau Events, which organizes this series with City Pages. It’s the longest-running outdoor concerts series in the area, started by City Pages in 1993 (in Stewart Park, before there was a square) and happening every year since. It draws about 2,000 to the 400 Block every Wednesday.

All shows 6:00–8:00 pm, free and family friendly. Bring your picnic and chairs. No pets, please. The concerts will carry on in light rain, but will move indoors when possible in case of lightening and severe weather. Those locations will be determined as needed.

June 5 · Charles Walker Band returns with their funkalicious party grooves.

June 12 · Brass Differential blasts the square with their horn-based rock and New Orleans style big band.

June 19 · Unity. Because it’s not summer without this reggae rock favorite.

June 26 · The Dang-It’s play fun cowboy Americana.

July 3 · Julyda, playing pop-rock, with cello!

July 10 · Johnny and The MoTones, led by John Altenburgh and Mitch Viegut.

Jul 17 · Kari Lynch. Country, Americana and twangy rock.

July 24 · Copper Box, another perennial favorite, with accordion-led zydeco rock.

July 31 · Chicken Wire Empire brings their famous soulful bluegrass.

Aug. 7 · The Last Bees (previously known as the Ian Ash Band), playing melodious indie rock.

Aug. 14 · Tallymore returns with their new take on Irish folk favorites.

Aug. 21 · Brett Newski & The No Tomorrow. Punk folk and dork rock.