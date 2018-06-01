Discover Wisconsin: International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival

The television series Discover Wisconsin showcases Wisconsin’s many great vacation treasures. This week’s episode is a special one as it showcases the International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival, which happens right here in Wausau! The inaugural festival occurred last September offering visitors from around the world the opportunity to learn more about and celebrate ginseng, a crop that central Wisconsin produces a lot of. In fact 95 percent of exported ginseng in the United States comes from the area. The festival offers ginseng farm tours, ginseng-infused food, cooking demonstrations, live music, an art competition and much more. Learn more about ginseng and the festival when the Discover Wisconsin episode airs Saturday 6/2 on WAOW News 9 at 7:30 pm. Don’t forget to check out the festival this year Fri.-Sun. 9/14-16. For details on the episode visit discoverwisconsin.com.