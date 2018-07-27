Dog Gone pool parties discontinued

The Parks Department will endeavor to create other off-leash experiences for dog owners and their pets

Dog Gone Pool Parties hosted by the Wausau and Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department at the Marathon Park Splash Pad will be discontinued in the wake of newly released guidelines from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. This includes the pool parties scheduled for Mon. 7/30 and Sun. 8/12.

Recreation Superintendent Karyn Powers says the state is concerned about people inhaling contaminated waste, specifically from pools containing spray structures, such as the splash pad. "It's not reactionary, it's pro-active" Powers tells City Pages about the new guidelines, stating there have been no known illnesses from the Dog Gone pool parties or other dog-pool event in the state.

The Parks Department wants to create other off-leash experiences for dog owners and their pets as they raise funds to help families in need access swimming lessons and pool passes. For more information, please contact 715-261-1550.