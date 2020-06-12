Highlights: June 11-18

CWOCC Women’s Mountain Bike Weekend

FRI.-SUN. 6/26-28 | VARIOUS TRAILS, WAUSAU AREA

Sign up early before they sell out as registration will be more limited this year. (Also consider that CWOCC’s youth biking program already sold out for the summer). This three-day experience for gals only is led by experienced coaches and local trail experts from the great people of the Central Wisconsin Offroad Cycling Coalition. They’ll lead rides at Nine Mile Forest, Ringle’s newly built trail, and Sylvan Hill Park. The workshops cover a wide range topics, from bike maintenance to physical fitness, and some meals and social time is included. It begins 6 pm Friday with registration (or do an early 4 pm group ride in Ringle) followed by breakout sessions through 8 pm. The all-day Saturday session is held at Nine Mile, with Sunday sessions at Sylvan Hill Bike Park in Wausau. Must be at least 18, or with permission by event organizer. Details, schedule and registration ($195) on CWOCC’s Facebook page, and cwocc.org.

Unity

THURSDAY 6/18 | Tiki Beach Bar & Grill, Lake DuBay

This outdoor party of reggae and rock is guaranteed to put you in the summer mood. Unity is a favorite Wisconsin band for good reason. These guys not only put out a big, big sound, they’re consummate showmen and sometimes might even take you to “church” with their positive island vibes. Bring your lawn chair, enjoy the sounds and the sunset, and order food and drinks at the bar (no carry-ins allowed). Must be 21 or older or accompanied by adult guardian. 6 pm. 715-341-2232.

Free college/tech classes

Did you know local colleges are offering free classes or certificates for a limited time? With nowhere to go due to the Safer at Home order, you may be looking for an outlet for your free time. These classes are a perfect opportunity to learn a new skill or pursue a new interest.

UW-Stevens Point, and Northcentral Technical College

Both schools are offering the same ten online, non-credit courses for free. In these self-paced classes you’ll gain access to all course material, quizzes and the final exam at time of enrollment. You have three months to complete the course. Deal ends June 30. Classes include Creating Web Pages, Keys to Effective Communication, Managing Customer Service, Personal Finance, Small Business Marketing, and more. Register and details at uwsp.edu/conted under online learning or ed2go.com/northcentraltech and search for “free” to view courses.

Rasmussen College

Through July, 15 of eRasmussen’s online Professional Certificates are free using promo code TIMETOLEARN. These highly focused, non-credit courses provide engaging content with videos, images and interactive elements and emphasize skill mastery. The courses are all self-paced so you can work at your own speed. Each program consists of one to four courses to earn the certificate in topics such as Business Intelligence and Data Visualization, Digital Marketing, Healthcare Management, Financial Accounting, Fundamentals of Project Management, and more. Details at erasmussen.com.