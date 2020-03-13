Wausau area cancelations

Due to COVID-19, many local events and programs are being canceled at the recommendation of the Marathon County Health Department. Here’s a listing of big events we know are canceled or postponed so far. This page will be updated as we receive more information. Check City Pages’ Big Guide each week for updates.

Run to Remember 5k Walk/Run

• The 3/14 run organized by Wausau Metro Strong in memory of the March 22, 2017 shooting victims in Weston is canceled for this year. Plans to distribute race shirts to registrants will be announced. See WausauMetroStrong.org.

Monk Gardens

• Public programs canceled until further notice, but the gardens will remain open for public use. Details at 715-261-6309 and on Facebook.

Colossal Fossils Museum

• The downtown museum is closed until further notice. Check for updates on Facebook

UW-Stevens Point campuses and programs

• Regularly planned events canceled at all three campuses thru April 15. This includes planetarium shows, Treehaven events, Schmeeckle Reserve nature programs, theater & music performances and more.

• The annual 90FM trivia contest schedule for Fri.-Sun. 4/17-19 is postponed to Fri.-Sun. 10/23-25.

• Details at uwsp.edu

Wausau Winter Market

• Market on Sat. 3/14 has been moved outside to Whitewater Music Hall from 8-11 am. Details on Facebook

Wausau School District

• All before and after school activities are canceled March 15-29. Students have been advised to take home their Chromebooks each night in case schools close and the district implements distance-learning only schedule. UPDATE 5:45 pm March 13: The state has ordered all public and private K-12 schools in Wisconsin to be closed after the school day on Wednesday, March 18, with an anticipated reopening April 6.

DC Everest School District

• All after-school activities and athletics are canceled March 15-April 10. Visitors, vendors and volunteers are suspended from schools and facilities. Details here UPDATE 5:45 pm March 13: The state has ordered all public and private K-12 schools in Wisconsin to be closed after the school day on Wednesday, March 18, with an anticipated reopening April 6.

Wausau Area Chamber of Commerce

• Future in Focus event on Tues. 3/17 postponed, with new date TBD. Details on Facebook

Grand Theater

• Semi-Toned, an acapella group from the UK, canceled their performance on Thurs. 4/16

• The Grand has suspended all public performances and events now (March 13) through April 3. This includes this weekend's shows Waitress (March 13-14) and Yamato: Drummers of Japan (March 15). Tickets will be valid for rescheduled dates as they are announced. Contact them directly for details at 715-842-0988. Also check for updates on Facebook.

Greenheck Field House

• Greenheck Field House is closing early at 6 pm March 15 thru April 10 for disinfecting. Evening child care, public skating, the Timberline Figure skating show on Sat. 3/21, and other programs are canceled. Details on Facebook

Women’s Community Hooray for Hollywood

• Event is postponed, new date TBD. Details on Facebook

Never Forgotten Honor Flight

• Mon. 4/20 flight is postponed, details on Facebook

International Wisconsin Ginseng Festival

• The festival scheduled for Fri.-Sun. 9/18-20 is postponed until 2020. Details on Facebook

Boys & Girls Club of Portage County Taste of Wine & Cheese

• Fundraiser scheduled for Fri. 4/3 postponed, new date TBD. Details on Facebook

LAUNCH Leadership Conference

• Leadership conference scheduled for Tues. 4/7 is postponed, new date TBD. Details on Facebook

We will continue to note smaller canceled events each week in the Big Guide. If your event is canceled or postponed, please email bigguide@thecitypages.com.