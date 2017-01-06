EVERCON, Badger State Games PARTNER

It’s no secret that the Wausau/Central Wisconsin Convention and Visitors Bureau has been focused on sporting tournaments as are huge drivers of tourism dollars. This year, the CVB is hoping eSports can fill a similar role.

Evercon, an annual event started by a D.C. Everest gaming club 16 years ago, is expanding from two days to three and is moving to the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center from its previous location at D.C. Everest Junior High. Nearly 1,500 people attended the event last year, which featured table top games, science fiction, fantasy, anime and more.

This year, Evercon will also partner with the CVB, which added nine new events to the Badger State Games. Five of those are eSports, says CVB Project/Event/Sales Manager Nicholas Ockwig. That makes Wisconsin the first state games to host eSports, which this year will include League of Legends, Super Smash Brothers, board game Ticket to Ride and two Pokemon card game tournaments.

The popularity of eSports is on the rise, according to the 2016 eSports Global Market Report compiled by company Newzoo. Viewership for eSports in streamed or televised tournaments has increased from 90 million in 2014 to 131 million last year. Revenue has increased from $194 million in 2014 to $463 million last year, according to the report.

Ockwig says the new events signal a shift in how CVB views the games, trying to include as many non-weather dependent games as possible.

Evercon starts 9 am Friday and runs through Sunday evening.