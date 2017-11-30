Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS November 30-December 3

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. November 30-December 3

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry

Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings • LIVE MUSIC with Big Mouth & The Powertool Horns playing party blues, jazz and dance starting at 8pm

Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers.

THURSDAY Goose Island Flight and Bourbon County Brand Stout Party starting at 5pm

1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465

Now featuring WARM DRINKS: Peppermint Patty $4.50 • Tom & Jerry $4.75 • Hot Buttered Rum $4.75

Thursday: $2.99 burger from 5-9pm • FREE POOL

Friday Fish Fry all day with Haddock, perch, walleye, bluegill and jumbo stuffed shrimp!

Saturday: Get a pizza & pitcher of beer for just $15 domestic, $20 imported

Sunday Open at 11 am! Stop in for homemade pizza or Bloody Mary’s made from scratch!

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Thursday LIVE MUSIC with Joseph Huber playing bluegrass at 10pm

Saturday DJ Sharkbait playing party hits at 11pm

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm

10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001

EVERYDAY 9pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers

HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm

Thursday $9 2 topping 14-inch PIZZA

Friday fish fry 11am-10pm

Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar

Sunday 50 cent traditional wings