Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS November 9-12

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. November 9-12

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

Thursday SURLY TAP TAKEOVER featuring Darkness starting at 5pm

1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465

Thursday: Lunch Specials of opened face hot beef with mashed potatoes and gravy with free dessert! $2.99 burger from 5-9pm • FREE POOL

Friday Fish Fry all day with Haddock, perch, walleye, bluegrill and jumbo stuffed shrimp!

Saturday: Get a pizza & pitcher of beer for just $15 domestic, $20 imported

Sunday Open at 11am! Stop in for homemade pizza or Bloody Mary’s made from scratch!

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Thursday LIVE MUSIC with The Local Heroes and Kenny Leiser playing acoustic at 9pm

Friday LIVE MUSIC with Armchair Boogie playing bluegrass at 10pm

Saturday dance with DJ Sharkbait playing hits at 11pm

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm

10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001

EVERYDAY 9pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers

HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm

Thursday $9 2 topping 14-inch PIZZA

Friday fish fry 11am-10pm

Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar

Sunday 50 cent traditional wings

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry • LIVE MUSIC with Scott Kirby playing variety at 8:30pm

Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings • LIVE MUSIC with LA playing rock at 8:30pm

Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka