Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS November 9-12

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. November 9-12
Sconni's
1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665
Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm
Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.
Thursday SURLY TAP TAKEOVER featuring Darkness starting at 5pm
Treu's Tic Toc
1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465
Thursday: Lunch Specials of opened face hot beef with mashed potatoes and gravy with free dessert! $2.99 burger from 5-9pm • FREE POOL
Friday Fish Fry all day with Haddock, perch, walleye, bluegrill and jumbo stuffed shrimp!
Saturday: Get a pizza & pitcher of beer for just $15 domestic, $20 imported
Sunday Open at 11am! Stop in for homemade pizza or Bloody Mary’s made from scratch!
Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub
412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663
Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)
Thursday LIVE MUSIC with The Local Heroes and Kenny Leiser playing acoustic at 9pm
Friday LIVE MUSIC with Armchair Boogie playing bluegrass at 10pm
Saturday dance with DJ Sharkbait playing hits at 11pm
You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm
The Bar
10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001
EVERYDAY 9pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers
HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm
Thursday $9 2 topping 14-inch PIZZA
Friday fish fry 11am-10pm
Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar
Sunday 50 cent traditional wings
Arrow Sports Bar
6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363
HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm
Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs
Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry • LIVE MUSIC with Scott Kirby playing variety at 8:30pm
Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings • LIVE MUSIC with LA playing rock at 8:30pm
Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka