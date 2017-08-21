Find your WEEKDAY BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS August 21-24

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. August 21-24
Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub
412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663
Tuesday Open mic 9:00ish
Crab Leg Wednesday starting at 4pm • LIVE MUSIC with Adam and Russ from Horseshoes and Hand Grenades playing bluegrass at 9pm
Thursday LIVE MUSIC with Lillie Lemon playing pop, dance and synth at 10pm.
Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3-6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)
Sconni's
1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665
Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm
Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.
2% Tuesdays: 2% of total sales donated to Neighbors’ Place of Wausau. Dine & drink with us and contribute to a good cause! • Tuesday LIVE MUSIC with The Big Dixie Swingers playing swing and blues starting at 6pm
The Bar
10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001
EVERYDAY 9pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers
HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm
Monday & Tuesday 50 cent traditional wings
Wednesday 60 cent boneless wings
Thursday $9 2 topping 14 inch PIZZA
Treu's Tic Toc
1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465
Thomas Street is open to Treu's from 17th Avenue!
Monday all day: Hot Beef Sandwich $4.29
Tuesday: Chicken Wings 5-9pm
Wednesday: Burger Special 5-9pm
Thursday: Tenderloin Steak Sandwich from 5-9pm • FREE POOL
Chatterbox
102 S. Second Ave., Wausau 715-842-3059
Monday: Double points all day!
Tuesday $2.50 CHEESEBURGER 4-9pm
Wednesday Greek Invasion! Gyros & more!!
Thursday LIVE MUSIC from 7-10pm!
Stop in and Become a Club Member Today! Earn $$ while you Eat and Drink
Bunkers
1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau 715-675-3663
Monday $10 Burger and Pint of beer!
Wednesday $2 Old Fashioneds and fish fry features
Thursday 1/2 price appetizers and KIDS EAT FREE!
Arrow Sports Bar
6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363
HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm
Monday $6.95 gyros and fries with homemade tzatziki sauce. 11am-8pm • $4 Moscow or Irish Mules
Tuesday $6.95 taco specials! Taco melt, chicken quesadilla, burritos, taco salad! 11am-8pm • Cappy Tuesday $4 Tall Captain Morgan Mixers with Cappy Hour from 5-7pm with $3 Tall Captain Morgan Mixers
Wednesday $10 bottle of wine with purchase of $10 two-topping pizza & wings!
Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers! 4-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs