Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS November 16-19

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. November 16-19

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry • LIVE MUSIC by Phyl Wickham playing variety at 8:30pm

Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings • LIVE MUSIC with The Bad Downs playing rock at 8:30pm

Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka

10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001

EVERYDAY 9pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers

HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm

Thursday $9 2 topping 14-inch PIZZA • Stillmank Brewing Sampling of N.E.W 72! Meet the brewers and Chef Kurt will be on site making famous chef carved DEEP FRIED TURKEY SLIDERS with deep fried turkey, chedder cheese, winter greens, cranberry aoli with a fresh wheat roll.

Friday FISH FRY 11am-10pm

Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar

Sunday 50 cent traditional wings

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3-6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Thursday LIVE MUSIC! Circle of Heat presents Rage Against Malarkey’s starting at 10pm

Friday LIVE MUSIC with Linus & The Lute playing bluegrass at 10pm

Saturday LIVE MUSIC with Open Tab playing variety at 10pm

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm

1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465

Thursday: Lunch Special of an open face hot beef with mashed potatoes and gravy • $2.99 burger from 5-9pm • FREE POOL

Friday: Fish Fry all day with Haddock, perch, walleye, bluegrill and jumbo stuffed shrimp!

Saturday: Get a pizza & pitcher of beer for just $15 domestic, $20 imported

Sunday: Open at 11 am! Stop in for homemade pizza or Bloody Mary’s made from scratch!

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm

NEW DESSERT FEATURE Raspberries and Cream! Vanilla pound cake, vanilla gelee, raspberry gel, fresh raspberry, lemon curd, pastry cream and crispy tuile!

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers.