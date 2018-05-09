There are tons of gardening events happening in the Wausau area

It's officially spring, so it's time to get your garden on. Many local businesses and organizations are holding plant sales and open houses to help you get your garden ready. Here is a list of what's happening this week:

Foundation of Ascension St. Clare’s Hospital Plant Sale · Fri.-Sat. 5/11-12, St. Clare’s Hospital, Weston. Professionally grown hanging baskets, pots, plants and herbs. Proceeds support Foundation of St. Clare’s Hospital and it’s programs. 715-393-2515

Mulch-O-Rama · Sat. 5/12, ReVi Design, Wausau. Celebrating 8 years. $20 per yard, can deliver. 10 am. 715-355-7384

Marathon Feed Open House · Sat. 5/12, Marathon Feed. Greenhouse open, baby chicks available, Marathon Co. K-9 Paws Enforcing Laws demo, door prizes, petting zoo, bounce house, more. 8 am-2 pm. 715-443-2424

Wausau Area Garden Club Plant Sale · Daily 5/10-19, Yawkey House, Wausau. Flowers and plants for sale. 8 am-11 pm. On Facebook.

Wausau Garden Clinic & Information · Wednesdays thru 9/26, UW-Extension, Wausau. Insect and disease samples brought in, volunteers identify issues. 10 am-2 pm. Daily Gardening Phone Service for questions about gardening, flowering, lawns, trees, insects. 715-261-1237, 1-800-234-1471, marathon.uwex.edu

Weston Garden Clinic · 1st and 3rd Saturdays thru 9/15, Weston Famer’s Market. Master Gardener Volunteer helps with questions. 10 am-noon. 715-261-1246, marathon.uwex.edu

Green Saturday on May 19 has even more plant and garden events happening, including Monk Botanical Gardens' plant sale and workshops as well as North Central Wis. Master Gardeners' plant sale at Marathon Park. Check out the May 17 issue of City Pages for details or view our event calendar here.