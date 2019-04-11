HIGHLIGHTS: April 12-14

(First published in the April 11, 2019 issue of City Pages)

m-pact

FRIDAY 4/12 | UWSP-WAUSAU VENINGA THEATER

UWSP-Wausau caps off their annual Jazz Festival with a concert featuring the a cappella group m-pact. According to assistant professor of music Tim Buchholz, “Never before has the vocal jazz festival welcomed such internationally recognized artists.” Hailed as being “one of the best pop-jazz vocal groups in the world" by the San Francisco Chronicle, this Los Angeles-based group combines the smooth soul of Sam Smith, the percussive power of Stomp, with the funk and groove of Bruno Mars. The powerhouse ensemble performs covers of your favorite tunes using only their voices, leaving you mesmerized by their vocal acrobatics, innovative orchestrations and commanding stage presence. 7 pm. $15. Uwmc.uwc.edu.

Central Wis. Symphony Orchestra: Maestro’s Farewell

SAT.-SUN. 4/13-14 | SENTRY THEATER, STEVENS POINT

The CWSO wraps up their season with a farewell to Maestro Patrick Miles, who has been at the helm of the ensemble for nearly two decades and hangs up his baton after this milestone performance. The orchestra commemorates his time as music director by performing works from two of his favorite composers, Ludwig van Beethoven and Gustav Mahler. Works you’ll hear include Beethoven’s “Overture to Prometheus,“ Mahler’s “Symphony No. 5, Adagietto,”Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Capriccio Espagnole”and Brahms “Symphony No. 1.” In choosing these works for his final concert with the CWSO, Miles stated that they "embody everything I love about orchestral music: wonderful solos, lush string writing and powerful brass. Those are all things that shaped my career as a hornist and conductor."Sat. 7:30-9:30 pm; Sun. 4-6 pm. $30.33 adult, $25.59 senior, $11.37 student. Tickets: cwso.org.

Rhonda Vincent and The Rage

SUNDAY 4/14 | WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD HIGH SCHOOL

She’s been crowned “The New Queen of Bluegrass” by the Wall Street Journal and with her band is the most awarded band in bluegrass history—an eight-time International Bluegrass Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year winner, a seven-time Grammy nominee, winner of the Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album in 2017, and more. She draws from the authentic traditions of classic bluegrass while incorporating savvy contemporary touches. Her band executes break-neck instrumentals to heart wrenching ballads that will get your toes tapping. This groups is certain to wow as "Vincent is too good to be mortal" according to Billboard. 4 pm. Tickets start at $35. rubbersoulproductions.com.

