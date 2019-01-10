HIGHLIGHTS: January 11-12

(First published in the January 10, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Abby Jeanne

FRIDAY 1/11 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

“Rock n’ roll with a dreamer's soul” is how this Milwaukee-based artist describes her music. The singer, songwriter and producer formed her band in 2016 and released her debut album in 2017. Since then, she’s made a name for herself in Wisconsin and beyond, performing expressive, catchy tunes at festivals and clubs around the Midwest, Europe, India and Thailand. She hopes that her music and poetry guides listeners into transcending reality with her soulful emotions and marvelous technical ability. According to Shepherd Express she has a “robust, jazzy voice that rivals the greats—Ella, Amy, even Janis.” Her bluesy, powerful singing will astonish you. Part of the 10x10 Series. 8 pm. $10 in advance, $15 at door, or $40 for a reserved table of two, $60 table of four. grandtheater.org.

People Brothers Band

SATURDAY 1/12 | MALARKEY’S PUB, WAUSAU

Combining elements of classic rock, blues and soul, this band plays fun tunes that will get you out on the dance floor. Featuring some of the best vocalists and musicians in the region, the groups has a unique brand of rhythm and soul that uplifts audiences with their energetic live shows. Originally from Madison, People Brothers Band has won several Madison Area Music Association awards including Pop/R&B Artist of the Year in 2017. With their outstanding vocals and excellent rhythm section, you know these guys will bring the party. According to The Isthmus, “The People know how to get their audience dancing. Their stage energy is infectious and their strong rhythms make listeners want to move.” 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

For more HIGHLIGHTS a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!