HIGHLIGHT: Chicago Harp Quartet

(First published in the March 21, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Chicago Harp Quartet

THURSDAY 3/28 | LAKELAND UNION HIGH SCHOOL, MINOCQUA

FRIDAY 3/29 | MERRILL HIGH SCHOOL AUDITORIUM

This Chicago treasure is dedicated to performing innovative, forward-thinking programs featuring the angelic sounds of harps. Founded in 2012, the quartet has performed at famed venues across the U.S. and abroad, performing classical chamber music as well as new compositions from across the globe. This group is one of only a handful of professional harp quartets in the world, so consider this concert a rare opportunity that cannot be missed.

Thurs. at 7 pm. $20 adults, $5 students. Lakelandperformingarts.org.

Fri. at 7 pm, part of the Merrill Area Concert Association series. Requires season membership $45 adults, $18 students, $115 family. 715-252-6295, merrillconcerts.org.

