HIGHLIGHT: Aileeah Colgan

(First published in the December 6, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Aileeah Colgan

THURSDAY 12/13 | UW-STEVENS POINT DREYFUS CENTER

Dave

This daughter of a Baptist-preaching father and a gospel-singing mother grew up singing in gospel choirs with her siblings and fell in love with the sounds of classic country artists like Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Johnny Cash. Combining this love of country music with the soulful sounds of today’s pop tunes, she creates music rooted in country values and twang but with a dash of percussive rhythm and soul. She’s opened for popular country acts like Luke Bryan, Toby Keith, Shania Twain, Scotty McCreery and she even starred in Cole Swindell’s music video for his hit song “Should’ve Ran After You.” Hear her perform relatable acoustic songs that tell stories of love, life, and loss. 8:30 pm. $5. Uwsp.edu.

