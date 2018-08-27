HIGHLIGHT: August 29

(First published in the August 23, 2018 issue of City Pages)

All Stars Under the Stars: Hyde

WEDNESDAY 8/29 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

For a few years now, Wausau resident and music aficionado Malcolm Whittum has organized a big concert in late August, after the Concerts on the Square series wraps up. This year he’s building a show around Hyde, the local hard rock band that has been making waves throughout Wisconsin since they formed in 2008. They were voted People’s Choice Band in 2016 and 2017 by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) and have shared the stage with rock acts including Candlebox, Shinedown, Seether, Skillet, Journey and more. Kaylee Pecha kills on lead vocals and Brad Warning (WAMI guitarist of the year 2016) will get your head banging during his incredible solos. Fundraiser for Peyton’s Promise, donations of canned goods encouraged. Rain location: Bull Falls Brewery. 6-10 pm. 715-297-5252 and on Facebook.

