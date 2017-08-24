HIGHLIGHT: Bluegrass in the Pines

Bluegrass in the Pines

THURS.-SAT. 8/24-26 | ROSHOLT FAIR PARK

× Expand Art Stevenson and High Water, the host and a performer

This annual, non-stop festival weekend of bluegrass brings bands from around Wisconsin and the United States. Aside from the sweaty mess you’ll work yourself into dancing and bouncing to the music, you’ll find fun events on Saturday including music workshops and the Pioneer Village Historical Site antique sawmill demo. Meals and refreshments available on site. The festival happens rain or shine with shows taking place under a large tent. Bring your lawn chairs or stand up front in the dancing area. Sponsored by Wisconsin Public Radio. Thurs. 8 pm-midnight; Fri.-Sat. noon-midnight. Thurs. $10, Fri-Sat. $20. Details at highwatermusic.com, 715-884-6996.

Thursday

· Art Stevenson & High Water 8 pm

· Sloppy Joe 9 pm

· Lumbard, Lloyde & Nye 10 pm

· The Kevin Prater Band 11 pm

Friday

· Adam Greuel & The Well Behaved 12 pm

· Sloppy Joe 1 pm

· Art Stevenson & High Water 2 & 8 pm

· Monroe Crossing 3 & 10 pm

· Po’ Ramblin’ Boys 4 pm

· Adam Greuel & The Well Behaved 6 pm

· Sloppy Joe 7 pm

· Larry Gillis & Swamgrass 9 pm

· Lumbard, Lloyd & Nye 11 pm

Saturday

· Good Intentions 12 pm

· Lumbard, Lloyde & Nye 1 pm

· Larry Gillis & Swampgrass 2 & 9 pm

· Art Stevenson & High Water 3 & 7 pm

· Po’ Ramblin’ Boys 4 & 10 pm

· Lumbard, Lloyd & Nye 6 pm

· Good Intentions 7 pm

· Sloppy Joe 11 pm

