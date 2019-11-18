HIGHLIGHT: Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

TUES.-WED. 11/19-20 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

Light up your holiday season with this electrifying stage spectacle that The New York Daily News called a “delicious confection of charm, sparkle, and talent by the sleigh load.” You’ll see over 20 astonishing acts with over 300 imaginative costumes. It’s a breathtaking show full of soaring acrobatics, gravity-defying feats and striking theatrical numbers celebrating Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s. This critically-acclaimed extravaganza wraps a Broadway musical and cirque adventure into the ultimate gift for all ages. 7:30 pm. Limited tickets remain starting at $45. Grandtheater.org.

