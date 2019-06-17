HIGHLIGHT: Unity at Concerts on the Square

(First published in the June 13, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Concerts on the Square: Unity

WEDNESDAY 6/19 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

× Expand Concerts on the Square Unity 2016

With high energy and funky reggae tunes, this wildly popular, feel-good band from the Fox Valley has become a Wausau and Concerts on the Square favorite. With positive party vibes, the band plays old roots and reggae favorites along with original music that blends the influences of roots, rock, blues, funk and reggae into their own unique sound. Fronted by the energetic and charismatic Kai “Pita” Kotobalavu on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, he draws you in with island-smooth sound and gets the crowd up on their feet. Concerts play rain or shine, though an indoor location might be found in severe weather. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No large buffet tables, no pets, no smoking. Free. 6-8 pm. wausauevents.org.

