HIGHLIGHT: Creation Stories

(First published in the May 2, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Creation Stories

MAY 7-JUNE 27 | Q ARTISTS COOPERATIVE, STEVENS POINT

At this new exhibit, artwork is showcased alongside photographs and descriptions that highlight the steps, inspirations, and struggles that come with making original art. According to oil and pastel artist Dan Sivek, “I want to give visitors insight into what goes on in the artists’ studios and in their minds when making art. Each artist’s creation is unique; each creation story is different. I hope these stories add to the viewers’ appreciation for the beautiful, finished pieces of original art they’re seeing.” Meet and converse with the artists during the opening reception on May 10 from 5-7 pm. Gallery hours: Tues.-Sat. 10 am-5 pm; Sun. 11 am-3 pm. 715-345-2888, qartists.com.

