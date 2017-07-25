HIGHLIGHT: De La Buena

Concerts on the Square: De La Buena

Wednesday 7/26, 400 Block, downtown Wausau

This Afro-Cuban Latin dance band with a touch of psychedelic has been making waves around their homebase of Milwaukee. What started out as a trio has grown into a powerful ten-piece band over the last thirteen years. They create a unique samba, soul and bossa-nova influenced sound that probably will inspire moves you never knew you could do. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. Concerts play rain or shine, though may move indoors in extreme weather. Organized by Wausau Events and City Pages. 6-8 pm. Free. 715-297-9531.