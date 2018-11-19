HIGHLIGHT: Divas in a Man's World

(First published in the November 15, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Divas in a Man’s World

MONDAY 11/19 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

Fifteen years ago in City Pages’ annual Best of the Wausau Area Survey, we asked, “What kind of show the Grand Theater ought to host, but never would?” One of the top answers was a drag show. Here’s what we wrote, “Is Wausau ready for sequin pasties and men with legs that won’t quit? We think so. Bring it on!” You asked for it and now it’s here! This “star-studded” concert spectacular features some of the world’s best celebrity and female impersonators in a Vegas-style production. It’s fabulously fun with extraordinary dancers, over 50 dazzling costume changes and breathtaking lighting effects. You’ll see impersonations of some of the music industry’s greatest legends including Cher, Dolly Parton, Diana Ross, and Joan River as the host of the show. These superstar drag divas perform favorite hits from the 1960s to today. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $29. Grandtheater.org.

For more HIGHLIGHTS a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!