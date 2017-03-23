HIGHLIGHT: Evergreen Grass Band and Dead Horses

Evergreen Grass Band and Dead Horses

Thursday 3/23, Granite Peak Ski Area Sundance Chalet, Rib Mountain

Get ready for toe-tapping tunes as two Midwest bands take the stage at Granite Peak Ski Area. First at 7:30 pm is the four-piece Evergreen Grass Band playing a blend of bluegrass, punk, rock and country.

Playing at 9 pm is Dead Horses, the Milwaukee-based folk band is known for their high-energy performances. Listening to their energetic and upbeat sound, it’s easy to dance and groove along to the music while enjoying the atmosphere. Come enjoy the beginning of spring with these great bands. 7:30-11 pm. $5 in advance, $10 at the door. 715-845-2846

For more entertainment in the Wausau area, check out our events page HERE.