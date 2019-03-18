HIGHLIGHT: Havana Cuba All Stars

(First published in the March 14, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Havana Cuba All Stars: Asere! A Fiesta Cubana

WEDNESDAY 3/20 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

This show is a joyous celebration of Cuban music, dance and culture. They bring their new show Asere, or friendship, to the stage highlighting a variety of Cuban beats. Expect to hear rhythms and melodies from the cha-cha to the rumba to the Son Cubano style to salsa. This fresh and contemporary show features some of Cuba’s finest dancing couples backing the All Stars for a spectacle of spirited song and dance. Honestly, you cannot sit still while listening. 7:30 pm. Tickets start at $29. Grandtheater.org, 715-842-0988.

As part of its Community Engagement Series, the Grand is hosting a salsa dance class at Jalapeno’s Mexican Restaurant in downtown Wausau on Monday 3/18 in conjunction with the show. Instructors Todd and Julia from the Central Wisconsin School of Ballet provide instructions with plenty of time to practice your new skills. 7-9 pm. Free. 715-842-0988.

For more HIGHLIGHTS a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!