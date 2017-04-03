HIGHLIGHT: Herbs - Propagations, Use, Prevention

Herbs: Propagations, Use, Prevention

Monday 4/3, UW-Extension, Wausau

Now that spring has sprung, it’s time to get outside and garden. Herbs are popular even for novice gardeners, and can be used in a surprisingly wide variety of ways. Use basil for pesto, catnip for your cats, or mint for mojitos. In this course, Master Gardener Dana Sanft spreads her knowledge about how to grow, use and preserve herbs. Sponsored by the North Central Wisconsin Master Gardener Volunteers and the Marathon County UW Extension. 6-7:15 pm. $10. Pre-registration required due to limited seating. Call 715-261-1238, or visit marathon.uwex.edu, under Horticulture.

