HIGHLIGHT: Jackpine Jamboree

(First published in the August 22, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Jackpine Jamboree

THURS.-SUN. 8/29-9/1 | WILDLIFE CAMPGROUND, BIRNAMWOOD

× Expand See Horseshoes and Hand Grenades during Jackpine Jamboree

“Rain or shine Jackpine!” That’s what people shout throughout this annual Labor Day weekend music festival. And it’s true. Crowds flock each year regardless of the weather. Of all the summer music fests, this one feels the most “happy Wisconsin” with its eclectic lineup of mostly local/regional Americana, folk, bluegrass and alt-rock bands —think Dig Deep, Armchair Boogie, Sloppy Joe, and Horseshoes and Hand Grenades. Dance your heart out in front of the colorfully decorated stage, and bring chairs and blankets to relax on. Rough camping is included with tickets. The homegrown, handmade atmosphere is a blissful way to end summer. Gates open 10 am Thursday. Weekend pass $70 in advance, $80 at gate, or $30 per day. Free ages 12 and under with paying adult. Jackpinejamboree.com.

Thursday

• The Free Radicalz 5 pm

• Burnt Toast & Jam 6:30 pm

• Dig Deep 8:30 pm

• Irene’s Garden 10 pm

• Insomniac Gypsy 11:30 pm

Friday

• Red Ben & The Missing Miles 12:30 pm

• Dig Deep 2 pm

• The Monster of Grass 3:30 pm

• Georgia Rae 5 pm

• Sloppy Joe 6:30 pm

• The Yankee Coalition 8 pm

• Feeding Leroy 10 pm

• Armchair Boogie 11:30 pm

Saturday

• Open Mic 10:30 am

• Handpicked Bluegrass 12:30 pm

• Tuck Pence 2 pm

• Feeding Leroy 3:30 pm

• Ralph Roddenberry 5 pm

• Joseph Huber 6:30 pm

• Rushadicus 8 pm

• Sloppy Joe 9:30 pm

• Horseshoes & Hand Grenades 11:30 pm

Sunday

• The New Hope Haybalers 11 am

• Paul Tanner 11:30 am

• Ukelyptus 12:30 pm

• Gabe Dettinger & Friends 2 pm

• Star Valley Ramblers 3:15 pm

• Jackpine Jam 4:30 pm

• Rushadicus 6 pm

• Ralph Roddenberry 7:30 pm

• Horseshoes & Hand Grenades 9:30 pm

• The Peoples Brothers Band 11:30 pm

For more HIGHLIGHTS and a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!