HIGHLIGHT: Jackpine

Jackpine Jamboree Festival

THURS.-SUN. 8/31-9/3 | WILDLIFE CAMPGROUND, BIRNAMWOOD

× Expand Horseshoes & Hand Grenades play 11 pm Saturday at Jackpine Jamboree

Held rain or shine every Labor Day weekend, this bluegrass music festival is a fun one. Dance your heart out in front of the eclectically decorated and colorful stage, or bring chairs and blankets to relax on. The festival features original artists ranging in genres from bluegrass, folk, old time, Americana, rock, and blues. This festival has a homegrown, handmade feel and strives to showcase artists who’ve created their own unique sounds. Most of the bands are local favorites such as Dig Deep, Sloppy Joe, and Horseshoes and Hand Grenades. Friday’s headliner, Leftover Salmon, comes from Colorado with their great fusion of bluegrass, Cajun and soul. Various vendors will offer clothing, jewelry and food. Rough camping is included with tickets, so bring your tent and camp in the large field under the stars. If you do, be prepared to hear people cheerfully exclaiming “Jackpine!” all night long. It’s an amazing weekend to put a perfect end to summer. Gates open 10 am Thurs. Tickets $65 weekend in advance, $75 at gate; $25 Thurs. or Sun; $30 Fri. or Sat., free 12 and under. Jackpinejamboree.com.

Thursday

• The Free Radicalz 5:30 pm

• Insomniac Gypsy 7 pm

• Dig Deep 9 pm

• Burnt Toast & Jam 10:30 pm

Friday

• Georgia Rae 1 pm

• Red Ben & The Missing Miles 2:30 pm

• Armchair Boogie 4 pm

• Feeding Leroy 5:30 pm

• The Yankee Coalition 7 pm

• Sloppy Joe 9 pm

• Leftover Salmon 10:30 pm

Saturday

• Hand Picked Bluegrass 12:30 pm

• Tuck Pence 2 pm

• Feeding Leroy 3:30 pm

• Colin O’Brien & Travis Burch 5 pm

• Art Stevenson & High Water 6:30 pm

• Jon Stickley Trio 8 pm

• Sloppy Joe 9:30 pm

• Horseshoes & Hand Grenades 11 pm

Sunday

• The New Hope Haybalers featuring Paul Tanner 12 pm

• Ukelyptus 1:30 pm

• A Sloppy Stickley Sundae 3 pm

• Tuck Pence 4:30 pm

• Dig Deep 6 pm

• Colin O’Brien & Travis Burch 7:30 pm

• Jon Stickley Tio 9 pm

• Irene’s Garden 11 pm.