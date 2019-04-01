HIGHLIGHT: Janet Planet

(First published in the March 28, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Janet Planet

THURSDAY 4/4 | MOSINEE BREWING COMPANY

Many of you know her strong, fabulous voice from the Altenburgh Christmas concerts and other performances around the area. Janet Planet has been a working musician for more than 35 years, as a recording artist, performer teacher and clinician. Her schedule takes her from her home in the Fox Valley to across the U.S. to universities, jazz festivals and clubs. Planet’s jazz singing has been described as “sultry… with some Bob Dylan thrown in for good measure” by New York Magazine.Hear her perform with Matt Buchman on piano and Tom Washatka on saxophone. 8 pm. $10 suggested cover. 715-693-2739.

