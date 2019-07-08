HIGHLIGHT: Johnny & the MoTones

(First published in the July 3, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Concerts on the Square: Johnny & the MoTones

WEDNESDAY 7/10 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

John Altenburgh, of Johnny & The MoTones

Hometown musical heroes John Altenburgh and Mitch Viegut’s bluesy rock band returns! Mosinee-based musician and producer John Altenburgh has recorded and performed jazz, blues, rock, Latin and even classical music. His Christmas concerts at the Grand Theater are annual sellouts, and his performances on the square—he’s the longest-running Concerts on the Square act—tend to attract the biggest crowds of the season. The band plays a variety of genres including blues, rock, and R&B. Watch for special guest musicians adding to the fabulous fun. Concerts play rain or shine, though an indoor location might be found in severe weather. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No large buffet tables, no pets, no smoking. Free. 6-8 pm. wausauevents.org.

For more HIGHLIGHTS and a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!