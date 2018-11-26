HIGHLIGHT: Marshfield Rotary Winter Wonderland

(First published in the November 15, 2018 issue of City Pages)

Marshfield Rotary Winter Wonderland

DAILY THRU DEC. 31 | WILDWOOD PARK, MARSHFIELD

× Expand Dave Kallaway

Decorating for the holidays means hours of hanging up, like, a million lights. Maybe you feel that way, but it’s not an overstatement for the Marshfield Rotary. The group, thanks to the help of over 1,000 volunteers, sets up literally 1.5 million lights throughout the zoo and park, and it really is a wonder to behold. Trees, snowflakes, pretty presents, archways, gingerbread houses, animated displays and more are wrapped in or created entirely from strings of shining lights. Saturday nights offer free horse-drawn wagon rides through the displays 6–8 pm (first-come, first-served). The Gingerbread Jamz return again this year with a line-up of local musicians performing every Wed.–Sun. 6–8 pm. The best part is, the event is held for a good cause: Since its beginning in 2006, this group has provided over 560,000 food items to 29 food pantries in Marshfield and the surrounding areas. Open daily 5-9 pm. Admission is free, but food and monetary donations are encouraged to help local food pantries around Marshfield. Details at Rotarywinterwonderland.com.

For more HIGHLIGHTS a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!