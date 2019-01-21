HIGHLIGHT: Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet

(First published in the January 17, 2019 issue of City Pages)

Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet

MONDAY 1/21 | GRAND THEATER GREAT HALL, WAUSAU

David Deon and the Soul Inspirations perform at the MLK Banquet

It’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so celebrate the legacy of this American civil rights leader with a banquet featuring a special menu by Urban Street Bistro that honors the southern roots of Dr. King. This evening focuses on the positive messages of racial equity, honoring diversity and advocating for social justice. You’ll enjoy entertainment from Hmong and Latina dancers, live music by David Deon and the Soul Inspirations, along with a program featuring keynote speaker Darryl Mayfield with awards for exemplary social justice work in Marathon County. Presented by People For The Power Of Love and supported by NAOMI, Unity Project, One Wisconsin Coalition and The Women’s Community. 5-9 pm. $30. Wipps.org.

